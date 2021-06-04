Repairs start on June 14 for the Grosse Ile Bridge

article

According to Wayne County, repairs to the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge will begin on June 14. The bridge has been closed since May 2020.

Wayne County Director of Public Services Beverly Watts says the bridge will reopen when all the repairs are finished, and the bridge has been re-inspected and evaluated. Repairs are expected to go into the late fall of this year.

"I am thrilled at the hard work and diligence put forth by all parties involved during the planning and permitting process," Watts said.

Watts says that the repairs on the pier and opening up the bridge will bring some sense of normalcy back to residents.

Wayne County approved a $10 million contract with J.F. Brennan to start underwater pier restoration in February. However, the project was delayed because of the permit process.

Wayne County, Grosse Ile Township, and MDOT officials say they will keep hosting weekly update calls until the repairs are complete.