Ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore to be sentenced after no contest plea

The Brief Sherrone Moore will be sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing. Authorities said Moore broke into his ex-girlfriend's home after he was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with her. Moore faces up to six months in jail.



Former University of Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore will learn his sentence Tuesday after an arrest following his firing late last year.

The sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Watch live above.

Moore pleaded no contest to malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing after authorities say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home after his firing. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The backstory:

Moore, 39, was fired by athletic director Warde Manuel in December after the school said it found that he had engaged in "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." He was arrested later that day after allegedly breaking into that staffer's apartment and threatening to kill himself in front of her.

According to the prosecution during his arraignment, Moore, who is married, allegedly had an affair for years with a staff member. When that person broke off the relationship on Dec. 8, Moore allegedly texted and called her repeatedly, leading to her reporting what happened to the university.

Once Moore learned of his termination, he allegedly went to her Pittsfield Township apartment, broke in, grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to harm himself.

According to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, he allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands."

When she told him she was going to call the police, he left.

Moore was arraigned a few days later and charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. He was released from the Washtenaw County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Mason said he does not see Moore going to jail and that he foresees the mental health component being emphasized.

"The court is going to have the ability to read the evaluation, he could order counseling, he could order community service," he said. "I think he's going to get counseling, he's going to get a deferred sentence, and very likely not going to do any incarceration."

Moore’s attorney claims those communications were work-related because they took place during work hours and the assistant worked for Moore.

"It's clearly and unequivocally that the relationship between the parties in a stalking allegation matters," Michaels previously said in court. "It's not stalking if communication has a legitimate purpose."

However, the prosecution says the ex-girlfriend and assistant presented sufficient evidence for the charges to stick, including what they call direct and credible details to police allowing for probable cause to be established and for an arrest warrant to be issued.

What's next:

Moore faces up to six months in jail.