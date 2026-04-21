Fishermen rescued in Detroit River after vessel capsizes

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The Brief Four people were rescued after their boat capsized in the Detroit River on Tuesday. The individual were fishing went the vessel tipped over.



A rescue operation in the Detroit River took place Tuesday morning after a vessel reportedly capsized.

Multiple individuals were fishing in the river when they went overboard. At least two were rescued and one individual was being checked for hypothermia, officials told FOX 2.

One individual refused transport.

Several emergency vehicles were spotted at the Del Ray public boat launch, including firefighters and police vehicles.