Resident fed up with Inkster Housing Commission after busted pipes flood home, leave her without water

A woman is frustrated and wants change after her home managed by the Inkster Housing Commission flooded due to frozen pipes over the weekend.

"I just want help," said the woman, who wants to remain anonymous. "My house is damaged. I had a flood due to broken pipes."

She said the Commission came Christmas morning.

"Inkster Housing came just to cut the water off, and they came around 8, never been back, never said nothing," she said. "I understand that it's Christmas, they've got families. I have family too, but this is y’all property."

When FOX 2 visited the home Monday, a worker with the Commission was there. The worker couldn't talk on camera but he did acknowledge there was a problem.

"I have no water," the woman said. "We can't use the bathroom, we can't cook, we can't eat. we can't drink."

She said it isn't the first issue she has had with damaged pipes. Previously, she received a heater as a solution.

"Heaters to put on dryer to, think they unthaw pipes, that's what they do," she said.

The Commission did not respond to FOX 2, but a maintenance worker arrived to work on the issue.

"They need to do better," the woman said.