Residents evacuated after fire damages Farmington Hills hotel

Residents of an extended stay hotel in Farmington Hills hotel woke up to smoke detectors going off early Thursday after part of the building caught fire.

The fire was reported at the MainStay Suites on Halsted near 12 Mile around 4:50 a.m. It started on the third floor and spread to the fourth floor, causing significant damage.

"The alarm went off and it stopped, and. like everyone else, we all went back to sleep," resident Dave Stoa said.

After he went back to sleep, Stoa said people started knocking on doors telling residents to leave.

"Smoke was just starting to get on the third floor," he said. "It was a little hazy. It got thicker toward this end."

Everyone inside the hotel made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.