Residents left with damaged cars, fence after police crash leaves cleanup and questions

It started with a suspect possibly connected to a murder case pointing a gun at police - and ended with a chase and crash.

In the end, two suspects were arrested but innocent bystanders still have a mess to clean up.

Friday night in Detroit a Dodge Charger sped away with two suspects inside who had allegedly pointed guns at Detroit police officers. Michigan State Police pick up the chase before they crashed at the corner of the I-96 Service Drive and Kentfield.

In the crash, the Charger hit two cars parked in the street as a police car collided with a fence.

"His fence is completely gone, his car was hit, my car was hit," said Brittany Laflouria. "All the debris is still there."

The suspects may be arrested but for Laflouria and the other car owner, Javon Bognear, their drama is just getting started.

"We have to be thankful that I left when I did," Bognear said. "No one was near the car. But we are still the bullseye at the end of the day."

It was their car hit, Bognear's brother's fence destroyed. They were given a case number from Michigan State Police for insurance but they expected more.

"We are involved not because it was intentional but because you brought us into this," she said.

They say there is no handbook on how to handle the collateral damage that results from a high-speed chase and a crash - taking time off work, dealing with insurance - simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The couple says right now they are in talks with a number of attorneys trying to decide what to do next. They have not made their decision yet.