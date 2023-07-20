Armed robbery of mail carrier outside Southfield apartment complex spooks residents

The consensus from tenants at the Wakefield Apartments was a sense of shock after a letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint.

The United States Postal Inspection Service said it happened Tuesday, A few people said the incident had made them nervous to be out too late.

"I'm trying to get back in before 12 o'clock because you never know," one woman said.

The U.S. Postal Service is now offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects, who witnesses say there were at least two.

"What are they gonna get? They got no money," said Thaddeus McMichael, a resident. "Go rob a bank or something, not a postal worker."

Investigators say the robbery happened around noon on July 18 at the Southfield apartment complex. The mail carrier was at the complex's mailboxes when two teenagers, described as Black males with slim build, approached the worker.

Wearing hoodies and masks, they brandished an AK-47 pistol, sometimes known as a Draco. After robbing the carrier, the employee made their way toward a leasing office where the manager let him in.

He was shaken but not hurt.

Police don't have much else to go on as far as details of the suspects. They do say a Mercedes-Benz sedan that's silver in color and was parked at the complex may be involved in the crime.

The USPS's Inspection Service released a flier yesterday about the crime. If someone knows where the suspects are, they're asked to contact law enforcement at 1-877-876-2455