Restaurant Revitalization Fund: How to get help as a small Detroit business

Small businesses across the country were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenecia Johnson, with Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, is determined to make sure Detroit businesses know there is help available.

"This is a fund that is out here to support them through the pandemic," Johnson said.

Johnson and others are going door-to-door to let business owners know.

We're making sure that we go into the food-based businesses inside of some of the liquor stores or that may be inside of barbershops. Those businesses as eligible as well," she said. "This isn't just for businesses that are in brick-and-mortar stores fronts. If you're a home-based business and you're a caterer, you are eligible for this fund."

The fund was created through the American Rescue Plan and applications go through the Small Business Administration.

Dowayne Wolliston, a chef with Island Spice Caribbean, said the money could help grow the business.

"We do want to expand and all that money could help us in the future," Wolliston said.

However, some businesses that received paycheck protection funds at the beginning of the pandemic are now struggling to get more money.

"If I don't get the funds, at this rate I don't see how I'm going to be able to stay open because I'm paying double what I originally cost my business out to be," said Musheya Glenn, who owns Pasta Bowl and Detroit Taco Bar. "Everything is sky-high, so when I would pay $37 for a 40-pound case of chicken, I'm now paying $89."

Johnson said she hopes businesses will still apply for the funding, even if they don't think they'll receive it.

If you are a small business owner, you can find help at detroitmeansbusiness.org, degc.org, and sba.gov.