Retired police officer's car stolen with badge and gun inside

A thief takes off with a retired police officer's car at a gas station -- and it's all caught on camera.

The man left his gray Honda Accord with the engine running while he went inside the Sunoco gas station on Kercheval near E. Grand Boulevard.

Meanwhile the suspect wearing a hoodie and bright green sneakers walks up, jumps in, and then drives off with it.



The victim's badge and gun were also reportedly still inside the car. The license plate is 2LDM 44.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP -- if you've seen the suspect or the car.

