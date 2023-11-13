Retro license plates returning • Stabbing suspect arrested • Lions find another way to win

article

Amid Michigan's legislative blitz to end its session of lawmaking this year was SB 464, which would bring back legacy license plates for Michigan Drivers.

The retro license plates will come in colors of blue, black, and eventually a red, white, and blue variant that will celebrate the country's first ever semiquincentennial - it's 250th anniversary.

Two years earlier, Michigan came up with its Water-Winter Wonderland plate, which has quickly become one of the state's most popular options.

Now, under a bill sponsored by Sen. Malllory McMorrow that cleared both the Michigan Senate in October and House in October, three new plates will be introduced for drivers.

The blue registration plate will replicate the plate that was issued by the state between 1983-2007.

The black registration plate will replicate the plate that was issued between 1979 and 1983.

The semiquincentennial plate will only be issued in 2026

For anyone interested in purchasing the license plates, they will cost $5 for a service fee and $50 for the physical plate.

The actual style and number of each plate will be up to the Michigan Secretary of State, as well as when the department chooses to stop issuing them.

The state brought back another retro style license plate recently

Suspect arrested after random stabbings in Detroit

Two people were attacked in seemingly random stabbing incidents on Detroit's west side on Sunday. Police said a male suspect in his late 20s was arrested after a community tip led them to him.

One victim was listed in temporary serious condition while the other is in critical condition. Both victims are in their late 60s "He viciously stabbed this person. It was awful," said Asst. Chief Charlies Fitzgerald. "And then he calmly walked away."

The first stabbing happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Dexter and Taylor. The second happened about an hour later in the area of Grand River and Clarendon Street, about half a mile away. Police said the suspect approached each victim, asked them for money before assaulting them.

It's unclear why the man was attacking anyone.

Read more here

Goff, Lions outlast Chargers in 41-38 win

Jared Goff threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, Riley Patterson kicked a 41-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired, and the Detroit Lions prevailed in a 41-38 shootout over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The Chargers (4-5) tied it at 38-all with 3:34 remaining when Justin Herbert threw his fourth touchdown pass of the day, a 38-yarder to Keenan Allen on fourth-and-1.

Goff responded by leading the Lions (7-2) on a nine-play, 53-yard drive, culminating in Patterson’s kick. The key play was Goff’s 6-yard completion to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta on fourth-and-2 from the LA 26-yard line. Goff, playing in SoFi Stadium for the second time since being traded by the Rams to the Lions in 2021, was 23 of 33.

David Montgomery had 116 yards on 12 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Jahmyr Gibbs added 77 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC North-leading Lions.

Read more here.

Gas prices fall to $3.37 a gallon

Michigan gas prices fell another 7 cents from last week and have leveled out at $3.37 a gallon. It's 15 cents less than this time last month.

It's also $28 less than last year's peak gas prices, with motorists paying $50 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gas. Gas prices could fall even more, however, if falling prices keep pace with falling demand.

Notably, gas prices are down 58 cents from last year when Thanksgiving was just around the corner.

The cheapest gas in the state was in Grand Rapids, while the most expensive was in Jackson and Ann Arbor.

Karl's Cabin reopening in Plymouth

The popular Karl's Cabin that suffered a catastrophic fire early in the year is hoping for a late November opening, its owners wrote on social media.

The popular Plymouth restaurant and banquet hall got caught in a blaze in mid-February this year when a fire broke out at the location's back entrance. The iconic log cabin-themed eatery said high winds spread the fire from the area into the storage container, then down the backside of the building.

It eventually tore up the banquet room, offices above the cabin, the dish tank, and walk-in coolers. The owners called it a "perfect storm" that led to the fire.

Now nine months later, that restaurant is nearing a reopening. On Facebook, the owners have given updates on progress which now include everywhere from dry walling, painting, and getting new roofing installed, to getting new electrical, carpentry, and heating and cooling work done.

Daily Forecast

We're looking at a beautiful week of weather with temperatures hitting the mid 50s most days and sun greeting us when we wake up. The next chance for rain will be Thursday evening.

What else we're watching

It wasn't just the Detroit Lions that found some success in sports news. The Red Wings topped the Blue Jackets this weekend and the Wolverines of the University of Michigan beat Penn State. The Detroit Pistons didn't fair as well on Sunday when they lost their 8th-straight game. Operation Christmas Child reboots this week for National Collection Week. More than 4,500 locations will be open to collect shoebox gifts for the Samaritan's Purse project. The winner of this year's best float for the coming America's Thanksgiving Parade that rolls down the city of Detroit will be announced Monday. Hundreds of middle school students entered and the winner will see his or her float in the parade. Woodward Avenue got its final lane of pavement between Eight and 10 Mile this weekend after road crews shutdown much of the traffic going down the main artery. There are also incoming protected bike lanes and bus stops to look forward to. The casinos are upset after the Detroit Fire Department issued permits for bonfires after striking workers requested them as they picket. The strike against the gaming arenas has been ongoing for weeks.

House Republicans unveil package to avert shutdown

House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled his proposal on Saturday to avoid a partial government shutdown by extending government funding for some agencies and programs until Jan. 19 and continuing funding for others until Feb. 2.

The approach is unusual for a stopgap spending bill. Usually, lawmakers extend funding until a certain date for all programs. Johnson decided to go with the combination approach, addressing concerns from GOP lawmakers seeking to avoid being presented with a massive spending bill just before the holidays.

"This two-step continuing resolution is a necessary bill to place House Republicans in the best position to fight for conservative victories," Johnson said in a statement after speaking with GOP lawmakers in an afternoon conference call. "The bill will stop the absurd holiday-season omnibus tradition of massive, loaded up spending bills introduced right before the Christmas recess."