article

Amid Michigan's legislative blitz to end its session of lawmaking this year was SB 464, which would bring back legacy license plates for Michigan Drivers.

The retro license plates will come in colors of blue, black, and eventually a red, white, and blue variant that will celebrate the country's first ever semiquincentennial - it's 250th anniversary.

Two years earlier, Michigan came up with its Water-Winter Wonderland plate, which has quickly become one of the state's most popular options.

Now, under a bill sponsored by Sen. Malllory McMorrow that cleared both the Michigan Senate in October and House in October, three new plates will be introduced for drivers.

Photo credit: State of Michigan

The blue registration plate will replicate the plate that was issued by the state between 1983-2007.

The black registration plate will replicate the plate that was issued between 1979 and 1983.

The semiquincentennial plate will only be issued in 2026

Photo credit: Jaycarlcooper

For anyone interested in purchasing the license plates, they will cost $5 for a service fee and $50 for the physical plate.

The actual style and number of each plate will be up to the Michigan Secretary of State, as well as when the department chooses to stop issuing them.