Revitalized Big Red Orchard expected to open next month after sale of Macomb County cider mill

Big Red Orchard's new owners are prepping for their first season owning the 145-year-old orchard in Washington Township.

The orchard went up for sale last year and was expected to close for good at the end of the fall. However, Trisha and Rob Misiewicz purchased the orchard in December 2022 and set to revitalize the space.

Since then, the family has been working to finish uncompleted construction projects and use projects that were left unfinished, and regenerative farming practices to better suit the land, the Misiewicz said.

Right now, they are working on the main barn and orchard, with plans to open in mid-September. When the orchard opens, it will have U-pick apples, cider, donuts, and other treats available, along with a children's play area.

Big Red is at 4900 32 Mile Rd.