Reward in missing Southfield mother's case raised to $100k during deer hunting season

Reward money in the case of a missing Southfield woman has increased to $100,000 for the remainder of the month.

Family is hoping someone will have answers about Adrienne Quintal's disappearance up north in the next few days. The $100,000 reward lasts until Nov. 30, which coincides with the hunting season. Her family hopes that deer hunters in the area where Adrienne disappeared will keep their eyes open.

Adrienne hasn't been seen or heard from since Oct. 17, when she went missing while she was up at the family cottage in Honor, Mich.

Her family said in the middle of the night that day she frantically called a friend in Warren asking for help. No one has heard from her since.

When deputies searched the home, they found her phone, purse, and personal items. Deputies also said that bullet holes were in the windows of the cabin, but there was no blood or injured people by the time police arrived 15 minutes after her call to the friend in Warren.

Since then investigators have looked at many different leads. They've used drones, police dogs and search groups to try and find her.

The latest development in the case is that earlier this month, the Benzie County Sheriff's Office said Adrienne got into a shootout with two men before she went missing.

Her family remains hopeful.

"We don't know if she had a medical issue, if she ran away or if someone actually abducted her so we really don't know and we're hoping for some answers and we really just want to know where she is," her sister Jenny Bryson said.

Adrienne is 47 years old and goes by Ada. She has long brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. If you have any information you are asked to call the Benzie County Sheriff's Office at (231) 882-4484.