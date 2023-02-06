Reward offered after man murdered inside vehicle in Detroit 4 months ago

article

A murder is still unsolved after a man was found shot multiple times in Detroit last fall.

Michael Moore's body was found in his vehicle in the 20000 block of Orleans near E. Winchester, south of Eight Mile, at 3:28 a.m. Oct. 11, 2022.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to Moore's killer.

Submit tips to 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1800speakup.org.