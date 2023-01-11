Reward offered after man murdered while breaking up fight in Detroit last summer

Authorities are still looking for the shooter who killed a man trying to break up a fight in Detroit last summer, according to Crime Stoppers.

Terrence Eggleston Jr. tried to break up an altercation between his cousin and her boyfriend around midnight July 16, 2022.

According to authorities, Quinton Price shot Eggleston during the incident near the intersection of Ward and Puritan.

Quinton Price

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to Price's arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.