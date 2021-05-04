Reward offered for information about missing Southfield father last seen in 2016

article

A Southfield man last seen 4 1/2 years ago is still missing.

Frinnie Williamson, 51, last spoke to his sister on Nov. 8, 2016, and hasn't been heard from since then.

Willamson was last known to be living in Southfield, but he also frequently stayed in Detroit. He is married and a father to an 11-year-old son, and his family said it is unusual for him to not have contact with them for extended periods or miss holidays.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information about where Willamson is. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org. Tips can be made anonymously.