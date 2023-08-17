Reward offered in search for shooting suspects who wounded Detroit police officer

Detroit police are offering a $1,000 reward for help in locating three suspects involved in a shooting case that injured an officer last week.

The deputy was struck in the calf early Friday morning and is recovering from their injuries.

The trooper was shot while police were responding to a ShotSpotter call on the city's east side. Bystanders at the scene directed them to a vacant apartment where the three suspects were spotted leaving.

As they fled, one of the suspects began firing before they struck the officer. It happened in the parking lot of a funeral home near Morang Avenue and Whitehill Street.

Detroit police while investigating located an illegal marijuana grow operation in the area.

Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said police believe the suspects live in the area but still are requesting any community tips to help find the men.

In addition to fingerprints, police also located a blood sample - though they're suspected of injuring themselves on a fence and not being struck.

All three suspects are estimated to be in their late teens or early 20s with slim builds.

They're considered armed and dangerous.