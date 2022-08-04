Reward offered to find murder suspect who allegedly killed man for Facebook argument

article

A reward is being offered for information leading the arrest of a wanted 19-year-old murder suspect.

Coreyon Brown is wanted in the shooting death of an 18-year-old victim in Ypsilanti Township on June 28. The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to Brown's capture.

Police say Brown was involved in the murder of Sean Longoria of Ypsilanti Township, in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti.

The murder allegedly stemmed from an argument that occurred over Facebook. Brown allegedly went to the victim’s house and shot and killed the victim outside of his residence.

"Brown’s alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard for the law," said Owen Cypher, U.S. Marshal of the Eastern District of Michigan. "We will use every resource at our disposal to bring him to justice."

Brown is a 5-foot-9 male weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Coreyon Brown, contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online via https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

