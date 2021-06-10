'Ring of fire': Images from Detroit's partial solar eclipse

Did you see Michigan's first big eclipse?

The year's first blotting out the sun kicked off in partial totality this morning when the moon covered part of the rising sun Thursday morning.

This specific eclipse was dubbed the "Ring of Fire" due to the bright red ring that will illuminate around the moon at peak time. This light is the outer rim of the sun that gives the eclipse its name.

Michigan probably wasn't as lucky as other more northern and eastern sections of the country were. But we did get some kind of eclipse. Take a look:

In Detroit and surrounding areas, a Partial Solar Eclipse occurred at 5:55 a.m. Thursday and ended at 6:37 a.m. Timeanddate.com put Detroit's peak eclipse time at 5:58 a.m., with visibility close to the horizon.

As a point of advice that bears worth repeating - don't ever look directly at the sun or the sun's eclipse. Both can permanently damage your eyes.