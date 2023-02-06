Rising temperatures could create dangerous conditions on Michigan lakes -- Tips for staying safe on ice

article

The weekend was frigid, but temperatures are rising this week, making for potentially dangerous conditions on frozen lakes, rivers, and ponds.

Though highs are hovering around freezing Monday, they will jump to near 50 and stay high for the next week.

How thick does ice need to be to skate or snowmobile?

Five inches thickness minimum for general use such as ice fishing, ice skaters or foot traffic

Eight inches thickness minimum for travel by snowmobile, Off Road Vehicle (ORV)

It is never recommended to drive a car or truck on the ice, which also voids any insurance claims

Ice conditions on every lake change every day – even in the same location

Signs that ice could be thin or unsafe

Moving water near a stream, river, unseen spring or inlet

Slushy areas

Depressions in the snow

Heavy snow

White "milky" or black-colored ice

"Frazzle" ice weakened by the freeze-thaw cycles. Frazzle ice has tiny air pockets and often looks like frozen slush.

Tips for staying safe when going on ice

Do not go out alone on the ice. Always take a partner or someone who can call 911or go for help in an emergency.

Do not make the first tracks on the ice. Check with someone who has experience with a lake or pond before you venture out on the ice.

If you hear the ice crack or detect unsafe ice, immediately lie down (which will distribute your weight) and crawl back to safer ice by the same way you came.

Always leave a travel plan with someone who can call for help and direct a search party if you do not return.

Dress appropriately for changing weather conditions. Dress in layers to protect all exposed parts of your body.

Consider wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) as part of your overall protective clothing or a flotation jacket or suit. Ice creepers attached to boots help keep you stable on the ice and can assist in self-rescue.

Bring safety items such as a cell phone, whistle, rope, ice pick or awls, screwdriver, hand flares, flashlight, throwable PFD. Plan for a rescue.

Double check the ice thickness with an ice spud, auger or cordless drill. If you discover a weak spot, retrace your route off the ice. Keep a distance between others in your group.

Snowmobiles, ORVs and vehicles on the ice increase your risk of falling through, especially at night. Many accidents occur when operators are driving at a high rate of speed and are unable to slow or stop in time to avoid open water or unsafe ice. Beware of your speeds.

What to do if someone falls through ice

If someone falls through the ice, do not run to the hole. Call 911. Then use a pole, branch, rope or any other handy object, which can be extended to the victim from a safe position. You cannot help if you become a victim.

If you fall through the ice, try not to panic, because this will only hinder your self-rescue actions. Call out for help and kick your feet while getting your hands and then arms up onto safer ice. This is when the ice awl or screwdriver will help you with your self-rescue. Continue to "swim" up onto the ice far enough to crawl or "roll-out" to safer ice.

