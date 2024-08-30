Road rage leads to shootings on I-94, I-696 in Macomb County

article

Road rage led to a driver shooting at another driver both on I-94 and I-696 on Friday morning.

Police said the drivers were on I-94 between 8 Mile and 9 Mile when one driver cut off the other one around 6 a.m. This led to one of the drivers shooting at the other once. The victim was struck, but kept driving.

Both drivers then got onto westbound I-696 and headed toward Groesbeck in Roseville, where the suspect fired eight more shots at the victim's vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, while the shooter fled.

An investigation is ongoing.