Road sign flies through man's windshield in Oakland County; at-fault driver flees

article

A driver is wanted after hitting a sign that flew through another driver's windshield Tuesday in Oakland County.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, an unknown driver was on northbound Lapeer Road in Orion Township when they went off the road and onto the median around 7:45 a.m. The driver hit a road sign, dislodging it.

The sign flew through the windshield of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat headed south on Lapeer. The 31-year-old Lake Orion man driving the Pssat was hit by the sign. He veered off the road and into a tree near Waldon Road.

The Pssat driver was hospitalized in serious but stable condition. The other driver who hit the sign has yet to be found, and deputies don't have a description of their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4950.