Road trip to Frankenmuth where its Christmas year-round

We're right in the middle of the Christmas season with lights and decorations all aglow. If you can't get enough of the holiday cheer, come with us to a place where it's Christmas all the time, we're heading north to Bronner's in Frankenmuth.

Known internationally as the world's largest Christmas store, Bronner's decorations fill more than two acres with holiday cheer. But it wasn't always that way - at the age of 18, Wally Bronner was asked to design Christmas decorations for lamp posts. The year was 1951

"They were so admired by so many cities that was the start of the Christmas business," said his son, Wayne Bronner.

During the Christmas season, more than 23,000 people visit Bronner's and that's just on a typical Saturday. Dodging the crowd on this day was the Klein family, out to pick up their annual family ornament.

"We like to do a family weekend, so we get away every year, and it's (our son's) first year here, so we thought we'd introduce him to Bronner's," said Tiffany Klein.

Tyler Merriweather was another first-timer to Bronner's.

"I mean I've seen Christmas trees and like, different Christmas tree themes that I've never really seen before," said Tyler, 10. "And it's really amazing to see, because it's just great."

"You can find anything holiday-related here., but the glass ornaments are one of their most popular items. Each year, more than 600,000 are sold.

The Bronner's Christmas spirit extends beyond the store. In 1992, the Silent Night Memorial Chapel, a replica of its Austrian counterpart, was built on Bronner's grounds as a tribute to where the 1818 hymn, "Silent Night" was first sung, preserving the city's ties to Germany.

"Frankenmuth was founded by German Lutheran missionaries in 1845," said Jamie Furbush, from the chamber of commerce. "So the beauty and quaintness of our town is shared amongst generations of our families that enjoy spending time just strolling the streets."

One of Frankenmuth's most recognizable landmarks is the wooden-covered bridge built over the Cass River in the middle of town. It is designed to resemble a river valley in Switzerland, the old will meet the new as an $80 million water park construction will begin nearby at the Bavarian Inn.

"We will have over 20-plus attractions and new amenities within our fun center and our indoor water park." said Michael Zehnder, president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. "We'll be having a wave pool, adults only swim up bar, many water slides, just to mention a few of the amenities that will be in the water park."

Of course, no trip to Frankenmuth would be complete without visiting Zehnder's.

"We sell memories one family at a time - it's about relationships we've been able to have," said John Shelton, VP of sales and marketing, Zehnder's. "We're a fourth generation family business and we have fourth-generation customers, and people coming in here, enjoying the holidays, enjoying time with family, and having a great meal at the same time."

Today's visitors include retired military celebrating their squadron commander.

"Everybody at those tables are from Selfridge Air National Guard Base," said Mike Petraszko. "Most of us are veterans from the first Gulf War, Desert Shield, Desert Storm. We love Zehnder's. That's why we came."

FOX 2: "What is it about the chicken that makes people want to come back?"

"Oh, that's a secret, I'd have to shoot you if I told you that one," Shelton quipped. "It's more than the chicken, okay. I think it's just people coming together, spending time with family. It's a location where everybody from young and old alike can have a good time."

You can spend all day exploring Frankenmuth and there's one more way to take in the sites - fantasy horse-drawn carriage rides will take you to see all the highlights of the Bavarian-inspired village. All you have to do is sit back and relax.

