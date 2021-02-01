Roak Brewing in Royal Oak announces closing of taproom Feb. 1

A Royal Oak brewery has decided against reopening its doors, despite restrictions being lifted on bars and restaurants Monday.

Roak Brewing Company, which has operated a taproom in the Oakland County city since 2015 announced online it wouldn't be reopening Feb. 1.

However, the brewery would still be making beer that it had plans to sell out of its facility in Marshall.

"To all our loyal customers and fans, we have made the difficult decision that ROAK's taproom will not be reopening as of February 1st," read a Facebook post. "We are TRULY humbled at the loyalty and support we've received over the years and want to thank the City of Royal Oak, our customers, fans, and awesome staff for everything!!"

As Michigan begins to crawl out from its second set of restrictions, loosening business rules on restaurants and bars for the next few weeks, local eateries will have to find ways to survive on reduced capacity and curfew limits.

That's after a multi-month closure on indoor service for diners and bars.

Many restaurants have closed their doors permanently since last March when the state shut things down completely. Some reports estimate at least 3,000 local restaurants have permanently closed.

The brewery says it plans on posting times Monday when people who have purchased mugs at the establishment can come and pick them up.