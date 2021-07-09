Rochester Hills man charged with murdering girlfriend in Auburn Hills

A 32-year-old Rochester Hills man has been arraigned on charges of murder in connection to the shooting death of a 36-year-old resident from Auburn Hills.

Lavaren Gaddis appeared in court Friday to be brought up on murder and firearm charges.

Gaddis is charged with shooting Deloris Avant, who was found with a single gunshot wound on her upper body Tuesday morning.

The victim's teen son was also at the residence at the time of the shooting. He was sleeping at the time of the murder and was not injured during the incident.

Investigators called the shooting a "domestic dispute" in a press release that went out to media following Gaddis's arraignment.

The incident occurred at an apartment in the 3500 block of Fountain Circle. Police and firefighters from Auburn Hills were dispatched around 4:24 a.m. July 6 after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

Avant was found unresponsive and was taken to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

Gaddis faces life in prison for the alleged crime.