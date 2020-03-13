Rock Ventures tells its 18,000 employees to work from home amid coronavirus

article

Rock Ventures has asked all of its 18,000 team members to begin working from home on Monday, March 16 amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

The company says its completed work-from-home testing and are ready to continue with this course of action through at least Sunday, April 5.

"We are confident that we will see no disruptions or lapse in client service - regardless of our members' location," Aaron Walker, Chief Communications Officer for Rock Ventures said in a press release.

Rock Ventures is among many companies that are initiating work-from-home policies among the outbreak.

Earlier Friday, Ford Motor Company and General Motors also asked its global workforces to work from home if available.

In Michigan, where Rock Ventures is based, Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered Thursday night that all public, private, and boarding schools and their buildings are to shut down for three weeks, starting Monday, May 16.

Detroit-based Rock Ventures serves and connects Quicken Loans Founder and Cleveland Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert’s portfolio of more than 100 companies.