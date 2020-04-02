Rocket Mortgage, Rock Family of Companies launch wide-scale effort to support Detroit’s COVID-19 fight

From manufacturing masks to billboards that highlight healthcare workers, Rocket Mortgage and the Rock Family of Companies is launching a wide-scale effort to aid in the coronavirus fight in Detroit.

Rocket Mortgage and the Rock Family of Companies are immediately sourcing 100,000 N95 masks for local hospitals and health care providers. They are expediting the process of getting critical supplies for hospitals by contracting with private and/or cargo aircraft to deliver personal protection equipment, ventilators, and dialysis machines to the Detroit area -- immediately.

The Quicken Loans Community Fund is teaming up with a few organizations to produce over 500,000 masks a week. The fund is buying a mask production line-machine, then teaming up the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center, who will operate the mask production in a facility provided by Carhartt. ISAIC will also make gowns and other PPE.

Football helmet and equipment company Xenith, part of the Rock Ventures Family of Companies, is using some of its international supplier relations to get face shields for hospitals and will assemble them here in Detroit.

In addition to supplies, they are launching a campaign to recognize and thank those on the front lines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign will use billboards and signage to highlight health care workers and other service providers working to flatten the curve. Bedrock, which is the real estate arm of the Rock Family of Companies, will illuminate its properties in red, white, and blue as a show of support for Detroit’s essential workers.

"As Detroit’s largest employer, we recognize our critical role in serving the members of our community,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans. “This is a time for the public and private sectors to come together for a common goal, and we encourage the entire business community to use everything at their disposal to support our essential frontline workers who are working tirelessly to reduce the spread of coronavirus."

Prior to these efforts, the Quicken Loans Community Fund and Gilbert Family Foundation donated $1.2 million toward the coronavirus fight in Detroit. Bedrock also gave three months of rent forgiveness to small business and restaurant tenants hit hard by the economic impact of the virus.

Quicken Loans became the call center to set up appointments at the city’s drive-thru testing site at the Michigan State Fairgrounds. Testing began last Friday and over 2,000 tests have been issued so far.

“The Rocket Mortgage and Rock Family of Companies continues to step up to the plate as a partner for the city and its residents,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “The city is grateful for Dan Gilbert and his team’s effort in helping not only our healthcare professionals but all of those workers in the city that are essential in allowing families to stay safe in their homes.”