Rolling Hills County Park hosting family campouts this month

By Amber Ainsworth
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Washtenaw County's Rolling Hills County Park is transforming into a campground for two weekends this month.

This weekend's campout is sold out, but sites are still available for the Aug. 11-13 event.

Personal fires are not allowed, though there will be community campfires with s'mores provided. A pancake breakfast will also be served Sunday morning. Rolling Hills includes trails, fishing spots, a waterpark, and more outdoor fun.

The campouts are tent-only and generators are not allowed. Alcohol and pets are also not permitted.

Camping on Friday night is a flat fee of $20 per site, while Saturday night is $8 per person. Register here. 

