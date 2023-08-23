Romulus man charged after hitting Eastern Market CEO and his wife, killing her

article

A 28-year-old Romulus man is facing numerous charges stemming from a pedestrian crash that injured the Eastern Market CEO and killed his wife.

Dan and Vivian Carmody were walking to dinner Friday afternoon when police say Jacob Thomas Mraulak hit them on Lafayette near St. Aubin in Detroit. Dan was injured and needed surgery, while Vivian died later that day.

Mraulak is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, and reckless driving causing serious injury. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Police said that he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and appeared to be overdosing when he crashed into the couple.

"This is a harsh fact: Every time you get behind the wheel of a car, you should be acutely aware that you are potentially driving an instrumentality of death. Traffic accidents happen. There is no denying that. Criminal traffic tragedies do not just happen. There is a reason for them, and criminal consequences attached including, possibly, a loss of freedom. Our hearts go out to Mr. Carmody and his family at this very difficult time." said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.