Romulus man who fled police in stolen truck, killed couple in wrong-way crash sentenced to prison

The Brief After entering a no-contest plea to 10 charges, a man will spend at least 74 years in prison for a deadly crash in Southfield. Angel Melendez-Ortiz fled police in a stolen vehicle and was going the wrong way before crashing into Ryan and Jennifer Ambrosio on the Lodge Freeway, killing them. The victims were headed home from a date night.



A man was ordered to spend at least 74 years behind bars for a wrong-way crash that killed a Farmington Hills couple last year.

Angel Melendez-Ortiz, of Romulus, was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest to 10 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder.

Sentence for deadly crash:

Melendez-Ortiz received 37-60 years for killing 45-year-old Ryan Ambrosio and 37-60 years for killing 43-year-old Jennifer Dormitorio Ambrosio. Those sentences will be served consecutively, so he will spend more than seven decades behind bars.

He was also sentenced to 10-15 years for two counts of first-degree fleeing and eluding police causing death, two counts of reckless driving causing death, two counts of operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked/denied license causing death, and two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Those sentences will be served concurrently to the murder sentences.

The backstory:

In early January 2024, Michigan State Police troopers spotted a stolen pickup truck at a gas station on Eight Mile Road near the Southfield Freeway in early January 2024. Police tried to stop the truck, driven by Melendez-Ortiz, but he fled and continued on the Lodge Freeway before getting on Telegraph.

At one point during the pursuit, he shut off his headlights and made a U-turn so that he was driving south in the northbound lanes before getting back on the Lodge going the wrong way.

Melendez-Ortiz continued south in the northbound lanes before hitting a GMC Terain head-on near Civic Center, killing the Ambrosios.

The couple was headed back from a date night. They had six children who were left without parents.