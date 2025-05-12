Roseville 16-year-old charged in Detroit stabbing near Campus Martius

The Brief A teen from Roseville is behind bars after allegedly stabbing someone in downtown Detroit. Investigators say it all started when a group of teenage girls encountered a group of teenage boys. Isolated crime has not deterred visitors from spending time downtown.



A 16-year-old girl from Roseville has been formally charged in connection with a stabbing in downtown Detroit. Investigators say she stabbed the victim several times in the stomach.

What they're saying:

Talking to the Detroit Police Department on Monday, FOX 2 learned more about the stabbing that happened near Campus Martius early Saturday night.

Investigators say it all started when a group of teenage girls encountered a group of teenage boys walking in the opposite direction.

"There was some brief conversation; it looked like the guys wanted to have more conversation and the girls did not," said Detroit police First Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald. "One of the male individuals spit at one of the female - one of the other females in the group pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed him in the stomach."

Dig deeper:

At just 15 years old, he was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The female suspect was a 16-year-old from Roseville who was taken into custody less than an hour later, just a few blocks away.

"If folks think they can come downtown and commit a crime and do silly things, you will be apprehended quickly," Fitzgerald said. "We've got a lot of undercover officers working the entire downtown footprint, which is extremely important to provide a nice, fun environment."

If you spend time downtown, you’ll no doubt see police, and at the same time, you won’t.

Local perspective:

FOX 2 spoke with Ryan from Detroit, who said this incident wouldn't keep him from visiting the area.

"I’ve never experienced too much down here, and every time I’m down here there’s a ton of police everywhere, so I really don’t expect too much to happen," Ryan said. "Most attacks and things of that nature are usually people that you already know; it’s never really random."

Good news, isolated crime has not deterred people from spending time downtown.