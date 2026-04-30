Roseville child abuse suspect charged with alleged video evidence on social media

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The Brief A Roseville woman is charged with child abuse, fourth degree. Investigators claim that online social media videos show Amber Criner hitting a child.



A 32-year-old Roseville woman is facing child abuse charges from alleged social media video evidence, said authorities.

The backstory:

Amber Criner was arraigned on two counts of child abuse fourth degree, each a one-year misdemeanor Wednesday.

Evidence used against Criner by investigators had to do with social media videos which circulated online, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

In each of the videos, Criner can be seen hitting a child. The prosecutor's office said "these are the maximum charges available" based on the evidence.

Criner was given a $50,000 cash/surety/10 percent bond. She will be due back in court of a probable cause conference on May 13.

"I understand the public is concerned after seeing the videos on social media. Our priority is to ensure accountability and to protect vulnerable members of our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.