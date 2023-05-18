Roseville man convicted of sexually assaulting child

article

A jury convicted a Roseville man of three criminal sexual conduct charges Monday.

Mark Boodry, 59, was convicted by a jury of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under thirteen, defendant over seventeen) and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under thirteen, defendant over seventeen).

Boodry will be sentenced July 19.

"I want to express my deep appreciation to the jury for their thorough examination of the evidence and their commitment to upholding justice. The defendant has been convicted on three charges of criminal sexual conduct, revealing the gravity of his reprehensible actions. This verdict serves as a powerful statement that our community will not tolerate the victimization of the vulnerable, and we stand united in protecting minors," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.