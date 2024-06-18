Roseville man who beat roommate to death over Taco Bell headed to trial

article

Accused of beating his 72-year-old roommate to death while fighting over food from Taco Bell, a Roseville man is now headed to trial.

Mark Newsome, 54, allegedly killed Dale Mitchell, his roommate, after a verbal altercation escalated into a physical one on Jan. 31, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Newsome punched Mitchell in the head multiple times, resulting in his death.

The suspect was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens on Monday. He is facing life in prison for second degree murder.

"An argument for bond was made by the defense but denied," according to the prosecutor's office. "Newsome is being held without bond in the Macomb County jail."

