Roseville murder remains unsolved 2 years after man shot in parking lot

A reward is being offered for information about a shooting that left a man dead in a Roseville parking lot on March 18, 2019.

Lawrence Faller was shot multiple times in a parking lot behind 17040 E. 11 Mile Road near Groveland at 1:42 a.m. Authorities believe he was meeting an unknown person in the area.

Lawrence Faller

Faller worked for Bosco’s Pizza in the area of 10 Mile and Dequindre. He was known to ride a green mountain bike around Roseville. His body was found about 25 feet from his bike.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. Submitting a tip is anonymous and rewards are given when an arrest is made.

Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit 1800speakup.org.