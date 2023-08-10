Roseville nonprofit for kids hit by thieves who cause $30,000 in damages

A Roseville non-profit that helps children overcome bullying are dealing with issues of its own after the facility was broken into.

The Juggernauts Kids Foundation in Roseville was struck by vandals Tuesday night - and the suspects are still at large.



"Someone came in and broke all the vases from our spring gala," said Robert Durham. "We had like 20 vases from our spring gala in here."

Large screen televisions on the walls were also shattered.

"We have (big screen) TVs on the wall for gaming stations for the kids, it looks like they threw something at the TVs," he said. "The only thing we’re missing is the new gaming consoles that we had in here."

Durham estimates about $30,000 of damage - but the loss of time trying to repair everything is hard to value.

"We plan on having free tutoring for the kids in September when school started, now we have to rebuild," he said.

Juggernauts had its grand opening in February of this year. They teach kids about how to overcome bullying as well as allow them to play video games - and get help with their homework.

The nonprofit charges nothing -and everything there was funded by Robert personally. But his back-to-school backpack program will still go on.

"We have to find an alternate location to get the backpack stuff for kids," he said.

FOX 2: "But you’re still going to do it? Despite all this?"

"Yes," he said. "If I don’t do for the kids, I just wanted to be the leader. Youths don't talk about being bullied, they are scared to talk about their problems. But when they come in here they talk about their problems, we make them feel at home.Once we take them on field trips they open up."

But without insurance, reopening is going to be tough. A GoFundMe account has been set up. GO HERE to donate.

"Once they come here they’re happy," he said.

To learn more about what the nonprofit does, go to their website HERE.



