Roseville teen charged in alleged Mount Clemens armed robbery, police chase

A teen from Roseville was charged in the alleged armed robbery of a victim on a minibike in Mount Clemens which took place on May 7.

Timeline:

According to authorities, it is alleged that a 17-year-old pulled out a firearm and pointed it towards the victim, who was on a mini-bike. Police say the teen then threatened to use the weapon on the victim unless the victim gave the minibike to the armed suspect.

The teen eventually got the mini-bike, and then put it into his Chevy Trax automobile and drove away.

Officials say Macomb County Sheriffs were called out to the area and were told about the Chevy Trax, eventually finding it, leading to a chase.

The police chase resulted in a crash between the Sheriff’s vehicle and the Chevy Trax where the suspected teen was arrested.

The victim’s minibike was returned, and the firearm used by the juvenile turned out to be a pneumatic airsoft gun that resembled a Glock.

What they're saying:

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has decided to charge the 17-year-old with the following:

Count 1: Robbery - Armed, a felony punishable for life or any number of years.

Count 2: Weapons Felony Firearm - Pneumatic Gun, a felony punishable with a two-year mandatory prison sentence served consecutively.

Count 3: Fleeing Police Officer - Third Degree, a felony punishable up to five years.

Count 4: Assault With A Dangerous Weapon, a felony punishable up to five years.

Count 5: Malicious Destruction of Fire or Police Property, a felony punishable up to four years.

Count 6: Operating - No License/Multiple Licenses, a 93-day misdemeanor.

The suspected teen was arraigned and was given a set bond of $50,000 cash/surety.

What's next:

The Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for May 27 at 8:30 a.m.