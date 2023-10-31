Rough arrest of armed suspect inside Detroit coney island defended by chief

A viral online video of Detroit police performing a rough arrest of a suspect inside a coney island is being defended by Chief James White.

White said the officers acted appropriately - and that the suspect was armed - adding that the context of police encounters is often lost with short video clips.

The cell phone video provided to FOX 2 by a customer, shows pleas to police from people at the packed coney – last weekend on Detroit’s east side. It all unfolded inside Zorba’s Coney Island off McNichols near Hoover last Saturday.

Detroit police were responding to a report of shots fired in the area. Their investigation led them to the coney, to track a suspect vehicle which appeared to be parked outside.

Inside – DPD says – the officers saw the arrestee with the imprint of a gun in his clothing, it led to the arrest.

The chief wanted to field questions on this situation as the video, becomes viral – as they often do. He says. What we’ve shown you is only a small portion, of what took place.

"This is an instance were force was used, but this wasn’t excessive force," White said.

The chief directed us to the restaurant surveillance video, showing what happened before the viral cut.

"One of the most dangerous situations an officer can find themselves in, is wrestling with, or fighting with an armed suspect," White said.

The suspect – who was armed and previously served prison time for manslaughter, was legally asked by officers if he had a CPL to carry the weapon they saw Saturday. He did not answer and when officers approached, the chief says he resisted.

"This active aggression. this is someone who is fighting with the police," White said. "You add the aggravating circumstances of having a weapon on you, and the officer attempting to secure that weapon. You've got another aggravating circumstance of an open jaw handcuff on the right hand of the suspect so now he has a weapon."

White says the officer was able to pull the gun from the suspect, then he allegedly tried to grab the officer's pistol.

"Certainly using of force is not an ideal situation, but I prefer that decision, over getting into a shooting inside of a crowded restaurant, and so did they," he said.

The supect was arrested – and is now charged with a list of felonies including resisting, disarming a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, and ammunition. They are also running ballistics on his gun, to see if they match the original nearby shots fired call that officers responded to in the first place.



