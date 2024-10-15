Royal Oak man shoots ex-girlfriend after she stabs him in self-defense in Madison Heights home

article

A woman stabbed her ex-boyfriend in self-defense after police say he hid in her Madison Heights home and confronted her with a gun Saturday night.

According to police, 27-year-old Jonah Lowe went into the victim's home in the 27000 Block of Delton while she was away and waited for her to return. The 25-year-old victim got home just before 10:30 p.m. and was holding her 2-year-old daughter while Lowe allegedly pointed a gun at her.

The victim was able to get a kitchen knife and stab Lowe in the neck before she ran from the home with her child. While fleeing, police said Lowe shot at the victim, hitting her in the leg. She went to a neighbor's home for help, while Lowe fled to his home on Blair in Royal Oak, where he was arrested.

Lowe is now facing charges of first-degree home invasion, felony firearm, discharging a firearm in a building, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.