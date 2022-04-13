Royal Oak Planning Commission approves demolition of Main Art Theatre

The Royal Oak City Planning Commission recommended demolishing the area's historic Main Art Theater.

A 4-2 vote passed late Tuesday night. The earliest that plans could be finalized for the building's future could come as early as May 9.

If demolished, what would replace the 81-year-old building is still up in the air. However, the city has floated potential plans of a mixed-use development with residential and commercial properties.

The city planning commission meeting drew a lot of opposition to the plans. The vote came after more than 90 minutes of comments.

But some in the community aren't yet ready to say goodbye to the landmark.

"A building like this, it's always good to have memories of it," said Clermont, a fan of the structure.

"I came here a couple times to see a couple of shows, and it was amazing inside, you know, just the memories itself," said Fransisco, another resident not ready to see the landmark demolished.

Because the building is privately owned, there's not much the city or its residents can really do about the owners' plans.

The building hasn't been a productive source of funding or fun for almost a year, following its closure in June 2021. The owners have said they want to knock down the building and have a five-story development take its place.

As is standard, the commission's vote is only a recommendation and any further action will need to be taken by the city council.