Tuesday's meeting is the last chance to save Royal Oak's Main Art Theater

It might be the last chance to save a Royal Oak landmark, the Main Art Theater. Tonight is the big meeting, at 7 p.m., when city leaders will debate the site's future, at 203 S. Troy street.

The theater, which said last June that it would be permanently closed, has the community battling over it.

The main art theater in downtown Royal Oak opened in 1941. That sort of art deco style- you don't see much anymore.

"A building like this, it's always good to have memories of it," said Clermont.

During the height of COVID, the theater closed in June 2021 and never reopened. Now, the owners want to knock it down for a new five-story mixed-use development. The Royal Oak Planning Commission meets Tuesday night to discuss that proposal.

"I came here a couple times to see a couple of shows, and it was amazing inside, you know, just the memories itself," said Fransisco.

The build is privately owned, so legally, there is not much the city can do, as long as the building and the site are kept up to code.

Sharlan Douglas is the Royal Oak Commissioner, and says the proposed plan of a five-story commercial and residential development is consistent with what the city envisioned, as recently as 2012 when they updated their master plan.

As for those protestors, Douglas says to them:

"I say look across the parking lot to Emagine. There are a number of small theaters there, these are smart committed people. I think they could successfully partner with Emagine to produce the films that they want to see," said Douglas.

The Royal Oak Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the City Commission. The earliest the Commission could finalize plans is May 9th.

