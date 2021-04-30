Royal Oak police warn about scam targeting grandparents

Scammers are calling grandparents and claiming to be their grandchildren in an attempt to steal money from them.

Royal Oak police said the scammers are calling and saying they are in trouble or have been arrested outside of the country and need money wire-transferred.

Police said the scammers can be convincing and sometimes aggressive as they try to trick victims. The caller is telling the grandparents. "It’s me," "It’s your grandchild," or "You know who this is, I need your help."

If you receive a call like this, be sure that you do not provide personal information or send money. Instead, verify whether or not the call is legitimate. Police suggest calling your grandchild's number or contacting another family member.