Royal Oak residents advised to stay inside due to barricaded gunman situation

Royal Oak police are advising residents who live in the area of Oliver, Galpin, Glenview, and Glenwood in Royal Oak to take shelter inside due to a barricaded gunman situation.

Police are telling residents to lock their doors, stay away from windows, and go in the basement if possible.

Police say the situation is controlled but still active.

This is an ongoing investigation, and if anyone has information, police ask that you contact the Royal Oak Police Department at (248) 246-3456.