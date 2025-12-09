Royal Oak's city manager departs after nearly a year

article

Royal Oak's city manager has departed, and an interim manager has been appointed while the city searches for a replacement.

During Monday night's Royal Oak City Commission meeting, the commission unanimously approved the end of Joseph Gacioch's employment agreement. The decision was not discussed during the meeting, and it is unclear what led to Gacioch's departure from the position.

The commission also unanimously appointed City Attorney Niccolas Grochowski as the interim city manager and Police Chief Michael Moore as the interim deputy city manager alongside Deputy City Manager Susan Barkman.

"City leaders said that they appreciate the contributions Gacioch made during his tenure, and they wish him the best in his future endeavors," the city said in a statement Tuesday.

Gacioch's contract was unanimously approved by the city commission in October 2024, and he started the new job in January of this year.

He was selected to replace former city manager Paul Brake, who had resigned in late 2023. When Gacioch was hired, the city said he brought 20 years of leadership and municipal management. He served as the Ferndale city manager before filling the same role one city over.