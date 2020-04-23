Royal Oak's Made in the Mitten store's funny bathroom signs are a hit

Colleen McClue owns Made in the Mitten in downtown Royal Oak and she sells all things Michigan made.

That included hilarious signs about toilet paper and washing our hands that are especially timely during the COVID-19 stay home order

"People are home 24/7 now and going to the bathroom a lot more, a lot more than we'd actually admit," she said.

The store is of course closed right now, but people are still ordering fun things online and the signs have been especially popular.

"I think the 'Would poop here again five stars' is probably number one," she said. "Never did I think I'd say that in my career but what sells, sells. And they are making people laugh, that's all you can do."

And despite being closed since mid-March, Colleen's shop is managing to stay afloat. And daughter Lillian helps mom wherever she can.

"Since we've had to go online only, I've seen my website almost compare to me in-store sales which is kind of incredible," she said. "I think the biggest thing is people still want to shop local. Birthdays are still happening; anniversaries are still happening.

"People want to laugh and they want to feel good."

If you would like to order anything from Made in the Mitten, go online at www.madeinthemittenstore.com