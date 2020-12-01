Rudy Giuliani to speak with Michigan House Oversight Committee on 2020 election

article

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's attorney and the head of Trump's efforts to overturn election results in states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, among others, has accepted an invitation to speak to a Michigan House oversight committee on election irregularities.

House Oversight Chair Matt Hall, (R - Marshall), confirmed Giuliani had been invited to submit written testimony for the committee but will instead appear in person on Wednesday.

Trump and his attorneys have claimed President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner falsely and that there has been widespread fraud in the election. Election officials in Michigan and across the nation, both Republicans and Democrats, have said the election was fair. Independent and international observers have also said there were no serious irregularities.

“Election security and transparency are top concerns for people I represent. I have been getting thousands of emails and calls from people regarding this election. Other legislators have also. People have questions and concerns about the election process, the way it was handled and how our future elections could be impacted. Rumors and hearsay are everywhere and our committee is attempting to get to the bottom of all of it to deliver people answers they deserve," Hall said in a statement.

Trump has vowed to never concede and has continued his claims that the vote was stolen from him and is continuing to rally his supporters to do so as well.

“We can go a long way to achieving this by going straight to the top. Mr. Giuliani believes there were many problems with how this election was conducted and has alleged that there was significant fraud in Michigan. I am glad we were able to find time to make this work with the President’s legal team. This is an opportunity for us to get definitive answers – in-person – about Mr. Giuliani’s claims and evidence, while we work to provide clarity and transparency to people who have taken issue with our state’s election system.”

Advertisement

The committee is set to meet in the House in Lansing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Committees are formed to make recommendations regarding bills, resolutions, or other related matters referred to them. They're appointed by the Speaker of the House or Senate Majority Leader.