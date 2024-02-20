Police are still looking for a suspect involved in shooting a woman outside of Ruth's Chris Steak House in Troy Monday night.

The suspect, driving a white Dodge Durango, fled the scene after shooting the victim in the leg and hip area multiple times, Troy police released. The incident took place around 6:30 p.m.

The woman was in the driver's seat of her vehicle, in the valet area of the high-end restaurant, when she was shot, according to police. While the car was also struck by gunfire, a bullet fragment hit the front door of the building, shattering the outside pane.

A shooting took place outside of Ruth's Chris Steak House in Troy on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

The front door of the restaurant was boarded up on Tuesday.

Another woman and a four-year-old child were with the victim, but they were not hurt, police said. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital; she is currently in stable condition.

Police released photos of a white Dodge Durango involved in the shooting of a woman outside of Ruth's Chris Steak House in Troy on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Troy Police Department)

After the shooting, Hazel Park police located the possible suspect's vehicle on I-75 and pursued it into Detroit – but the driver got away.

Investigators say it was a targeted attack; there is no elevated threat to the public.

However, the suspects' actions "placed a 4-year-old child and restaurant staff and patrons in immediate danger," police said. The shooting is still being investigated.

Paul Channo works in the office building next door to Ruth's Chris Steak House.

"We didn’t really hear about it until we came in to work," Channo told FOX 2. "We saw the shattered door this morning too. It was crazy. We didn’t expect this to happen right here on 16 (Mile) with all these businesses around."

Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-0777.