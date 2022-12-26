RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV.
Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday.
(Photo: Ann Arbor Fire Department)
One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Photo: Ann Arbor Fire Department)