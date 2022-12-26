RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot

article

A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV.

Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday.

(Photo: Ann Arbor Fire Department)

One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.