Sada Baby withdraws plea after Detroit rapper denied entry into drug court

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The Brief Detroit rapper Sada Baby will stand trial on a drug possession charge after he withdrew a no contest plea. He made this decision after he was denied entry into Macomb County's drug court, a program that helps those convicted of drug offenses. The rapper was arrested in 2025 after pills were allegedly found in his vehicle.



On the day he was to be sentenced for drug possession, Detroit rapper Sada Baby withdrew his plea after he was not admitted into the Macomb County drug program.

Sada Baby, whose real name is Casada Sorrell, pleaded no contest to a charge of possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance in March and was supposed to be sentenced Tuesday.

However, following denial of his entry into the drug court, a structured program designed to help those convicted of drug offenses, he withdrew that plea and will now stand trial, according to court records.

The backstory:

The rapper was pulled over by Sterling Heights police in January 2025 because of a problem with his window tint. During that stop, police allegedly found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills that Sorrell did not have a prescription for.

He was charged with possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance months after the traffic stop.

What's next:

A pretrial for the case is scheduled for June 11.