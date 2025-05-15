Saginaw Street hit-and-run kills beloved member of Pontiac music scene

The Brief A beloved member of downtown Pontiac's music and hospitality scene has died after a hit-and-run. Loved ones and investigators are now advocating for that driver to come forward. Officials say the vehicle they're looking for appears to be a smaller black SUV with front-end damage.



A hit-and-run driver leaves a local community devastated as a beloved member of downtown Pontiac's music and hospitality scene has died.

Loved ones and investigators are now advocating for that driver to come forward.

The backstory:

A longtime member of the city's music and hospitality scene, 51-year-old Justin Roettger, was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night.

"He's really just a sweet, beautiful person, he would make everybody feel comfortable, he would liven up a room," said friend Dan McGowan.

"Just somebody who could speak to anybody and make them feel welcome," said Drew Marczewski.

At the Crofoot, Roettger, known as J-Rock, was part of the special events team. He was also a devoted son and friend to all.

"He was my only child, and it was just the two of us—the rest of the family is all gone—so I'm going to miss him terribly," said mother Mary Roettger.

"He was so selfless—he cared so much—he went above and beyond for everybody—he was just the one to try to take care of you," said friend Kristine Vandenboom-Minton.

What they're saying:

He was doing just that Wednesday night after a show at the Crofoot, walking two guests from Indiana to a nearby restaurant just after 11 p.m.

He was crossing Saginaw Street in the crosswalk at East Huron when a driver ran a red flashing light and hit Roettger and the two women.

The driver drove off from there.

"I just hope that there's someone out there whoever made this mistake realizes what they did and comes forward because no parent should ever have to bury their child," said Vandenboom-Minton.

Dig deeper:

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are still combing through surveillance and security video and looking for leads—but they, too, hope this individual will turn themselves in.

Undersheriff Timothy Willis says the vehicle they're looking for appears to be a smaller black SUV with front-end damage.

"There are victims out there—there are hurt family members—there are loved ones lost—that's who we work for," Willis said.

If anyone has additional information that can help investigators, call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.